Jorhat: Green tribute in loving memory of legendary singer Zubeen Garg

JORHAT: Green Tribute to the Legendary Zubeen Garg has been organised in Jorhat under the aegis of All & Sundry NGO of Golaghat and in Collaborations with Jagannath Barooah University Students’ Union, 64 Assam Batallion NCC, Jagannath Barooah University Unit, Jorhat, Department of Forest & Environment and State Transport Department. The event ‘Green Tribute’ has been conceptualised by the Founder of All & Sundry NGO: Abhishek Singha. Abhishek stated, “Green Tribute is an event to mark the philanthropic legacies of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. In the first phase, fruit bearing saplings has been distributed among 500 families of Jorhat district. Hon’ble Minister of Hill Areas Development, Transport, Co-Operation, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture to the Government of Assam: Jogen Mohan attended the noble ceremony.” Abhishek also handed a sacred Bakul-tree sapling to the District Commissioner of Jorhat: Shri Jay Shivani and requested the District Commissioner to plant the Bakul-tree sapling at the District Commissioners’s bungalow in the loving memory of Zubeen Garg. Minister Jogen Mohan, District Commissioner of Jay Shivani, Legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, Assamese Producer and Singer Navanita Sharma, Assamese singer Joi Barua appreciated this noble initiative christened, “Green Tribute to the Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg” of All & Sundry NGO, stated a press release.

