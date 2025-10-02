Renowned Classical Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Passes Away

Guwahati: India has lost one of its most revered voices in Hindustani classical music with the passing of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, celebrated exponent of the Banaras Gharana, on October 2.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Mishra was renowned for his mastery over khayal, thumri, dadra, and devotional renditions. His soulful singing carried the essence of India’s spiritual and cultural traditions, making him a household name among classical music lovers.

Over the decades, his lifelong dedication to the art enriched the nation’s cultural heritage and inspired generations of disciples and admirers. Leaders, artistes, and admirers across the country have expressed deep sorrow, offering heartfelt condolences to his family and followers.

With his passing, India bids farewell to a maestro whose voice will continue to resonate through his recordings and the legacy he leaves behind.