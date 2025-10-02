Assam Rifles Organises Blood Donation Camp in Manipur

Guwahati: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the District Hospital Tamenglong, organised a blood donation camp in Manipur as part of the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan. The initiative was aimed at encouraging voluntary blood donation while also raising awareness about women’s health and family well-being.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals as well as personnel of Assam Rifles, reflecting a shared commitment to public service and social responsibility. Doctors and health workers from the district hospital supported the camp, ensuring proper medical supervision throughout the drive.

Officials highlighted that the programme not only addressed the need for safe and adequate blood supply but also emphasised the importance of women’s health as a cornerstone for building stronger families and empowered communities.

By bringing together security forces and civilians in a humanitarian cause, the camp underscored the role of collective effort in promoting health and social welfare. Community leaders appreciated the initiative, noting its contribution to strengthening the bond between the Assam Rifles and the people of Tamenglong.

The success of the camp is expected to inspire similar initiatives in other regions, reinforcing the message of unity, compassion, and proactive healthcare.