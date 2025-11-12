Renowned Journalist Mrinal Talukdar Felicitated by Hailakandi District Sports Association

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi District Sports Association (DSA) felicitated renowned journalist and UNICEF representative Mrinal Talukdar for his remarkable contribution towards the betterment of humanity and society. The felicitation programme was held at the DSA office premises in the presence of officials, sports enthusiasts, and members of the association.

During an interactive session with the DSA members, Mr. Talukdar spoke about the importance of taking sports to the grassroots level. He said that a true sporting culture can only be achieved when games and physical activities become a natural part of everyday life, especially in rural areas. He stressed that sports should not be confined to cities and schools alone, but should reach the villages, where young talents often remain unnoticed.

The growing popularity of volleyball in rural Assam, Mr. Talukdar mentioned the Brahmaputra Valley Ball League, which has been working tirelessly to promote the game in the remotest parts of the state. He appreciated the initiative and said that organisations like UNICEF are committed to supporting such movements that encourage sports among rural youth. According to him, sports not only build physical strength but also nurture discipline, teamwork, and leadership among young people.