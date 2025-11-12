Renowned Journalist Mrinal Talukdar Felicitated by Hailakandi District Sports Association

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi District Sports Association (DSA) felicitated renowned journalist and UNICEF representative Mrinal Talukdar for his remarkable contribution towards the betterment of humanity and society. The felicitation programme was held at the DSA office premises in the presence of officials, sports enthusiasts, and members of the association.
During an interactive session with the DSA members, Mr. Talukdar spoke about the importance of taking sports to the grassroots level. He said that a true sporting culture can only be achieved when games and physical activities become a natural part of everyday life, especially in rural areas. He stressed that sports should not be confined to cities and schools alone, but should reach the villages, where young talents often remain unnoticed.
The growing popularity of volleyball in rural Assam, Mr. Talukdar mentioned the Brahmaputra Valley Ball League, which has been working tirelessly to promote the game in the remotest parts of the state. He appreciated the initiative and said that organisations like UNICEF are committed to supporting such movements that encourage sports among rural youth. According to him, sports not only build physical strength but also nurture discipline, teamwork, and leadership among young people.
Mr. Talukdar also expressed satisfaction with the sports infrastructure in Hailakandi and praised the DSA for its consistent efforts in organising tournaments and promoting different sporting disciplines. He lauded the dedication of the DSA officials and urged them to continue encouraging youth participation in sports and fitness-related activities.
“Sports should be a way of life. It helps in the overall development of body and mind,” he said, calling upon everyone to make physical activity a part of their daily routine.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Pinaki Bhattacharjee (Vice President, DSA Hailakandi), S.S. Huda Choudhury, Saibal Sengupta (Secretary), Mofazzal Hussain Laskar (Joint Secretary), Anisur Rahman Barbhuiya, Ranabijoy Deb (President, Stadium Committee), Ekramul Islam Mazarbhuiya (Volleyball Secretary), Monojit Das, Partha Chakraborty, and Kabir Ahmed Laskar, among others.