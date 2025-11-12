Assam Movement leader Makhani Katoki passes away at 93

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Makhani Katoki (93 years), a prominent leader of the Assam Movement and mother of martyr Shankar Katoki, passed away at her son's residence in Guwahati on Tuesday due to old-age-related ailments. Katoki was a key figure in the Assam Movement and played a significant role in strengthening the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). She was also associated with various social and cultural organizations in Nagaon district.

The news of her demise sent shockwaves across the district, with people from all walks of life paying their respects at her residence in Nagaon. Several organizations, including the AGP, Nagaon district committee, and Nagaon Mahila Parishad, condoled her demise.

Rupak Sarmah, local MLA of Nagaon Batadroba, and Girindra Kumar Baruah, senior AGP leader and former minister, were among those who paid their tributes to the deceased leader.

