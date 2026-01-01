PM Modi, President Murmu Extend New Year Greetings; Prays for Peace and Prosperity

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended New Year greetings to the people of the nation, expressing hope for peace and prosperity in the society.
In a post on ‘X’ on Thursday, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.”
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of the New Year 2026. In her message, the President said the New Year symbolises renewed energy and positive change, and serves as an opportunity for self-reflection and fresh resolutions.
President Murmu urged everyone to strengthen their commitment to the nation’s development, social harmony, and environmental protection.
“On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India,” the President wrote in a post on ’X’.
Further, Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed hope that the year would bring peace, good health, happiness, and prosperity to all, and strengthen their collective resolve to build a stronger and developed India.
“Warm greetings and best wishes to everyone on the New Year 2026. May the year ahead bring peace, good health, happiness, and prosperity to all, and strengthen our collective resolve to build a stronger and developed India,” Radhakrishnan wrote on ‘X’.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings on the occasion. In a post on ‘X’ he stated the Golden age of Assam has begun starting today and will reach a higher momentum in the next five years.
“Happy 2026 Folks! The last 5 years have witnessed the dawn of a new Assam, the next 5 years, starting today will see this effort gain more momentum. The Golden age of Assam has begun and we will take it higher in the next 5 years. THAT'S A PROMISE,” CM Sarma said.
India welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as state governments across the country stepped up security arrangements to ensure the celebrations passed off smoothly and without incident. Meanwhile, authorities across the country issued traffic advisories, guidelines for restaurants and hotels, and deployed additional security forces in anticipation of heavy footfall at public places.