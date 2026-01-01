PM Modi, President Murmu Extend New Year Greetings; Prays for Peace and Prosperity

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of the New Year 2026. In her message, the President said the New Year symbolises renewed energy and positive change, and serves as an opportunity for self-reflection and fresh resolutions.

President Murmu urged everyone to strengthen their commitment to the nation’s development, social harmony, and environmental protection.

“On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India,” the President wrote in a post on ’X’.