Retail Investors Surge in Assam and Northeast, Signalling Robust Economic Growth

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The sharp surge in the number of registered retail investors in Assam and other states in the Northeast is indicative of economic growth in the region. What is even more significant is that the new blood is taking more interest in such investments.

According to the recent NSE (National Stock Exchange) report, at present Assam has 51.50 lakh registered retail investors. Since 2021, the state has witnessed a 6.9-time increase in the number of retail investors. During the same period, the numbers of retail investors rose by 8.7 times in Mizoram and 7.9 times in Arunachal Pradesh.

The NSE views that the current crop of retail investors is a strong, resilient and growing force in Assam and India's economic growth. The industrial ecosystem developed in Assam as a result of its fiscal stability has encouraged people to make investments in the share market.

Since the stock market is always volatile, experts appeal to the Assam retail investors not to panic and show patience. Their advice goes, "You are an investor, not a trader."

Reasons for the rise in retail investments are mobile-based trading, simplified KYC, increased financial awareness, growing adoption of market-link investment products, etc.

According to SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India), individual retail investors are those who buy and sell securities - such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds - for their own personal accounts rather than on behalf of organizations. A retail investor is an individual whose investment in a specific IPO (Initial Public Offering) does not exceed Rs 2 lakh.

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