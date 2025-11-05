Retired IAS Officer Prabhati Thaosen Appointed as New APSC Chairperson

Guwahati: The Assam Government has appointed retired IAS officer Prabhati Thaosen as the new Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The appointment came into effect on November 5, 2025. Prabhati Thaosen, a seasoned administrator, previously served as the Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Border Protection and Development Department.

She is a 1990-batch IAS officer and is known for her dedication and administrative awareness, along with playing a vital role in strengthening several key departments during her service. Thaosen upholds integrity, discipline and efficient leadership. Her appointment has been widely welcomed in administrative and academic circles. She succeeds retired IAS officer Deboraj Upadhyaya, who had been serving as the Chairperson of APSC since January 7, 2025.

Thaosen’s vast experience in governance and public administration is expected to bring renewed focus on transparency, accountability and efficiency in the functioning of the APSC. Her leadership is anticipated to enhance the commission’s commitment to fair and merit-based recruitment across various state government services. To meet present-day administrative challenges, Prabhati Thaosen stands as the key character to serve as the Chairperson of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).