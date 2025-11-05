Majuli Turns into ‘Second Baikuntha’ as Raax Mahotsav Fills Island with Devotion

Majuli: The sacred land of Sattras and Namghars, Majuli, has transformed into a “Second Baikuntha” with the celebration of the annual Raax Mahotsav, filling the river island with devotion, culture and spiritual fervour. As part of the festivities, the Majuli District Administration organised a special boat procession on Tuni River under the theme “Baikunthar Horinam, Tuni Nodiye Di Ujai Jao” (Chant the name of God and sail along the Tuni River). The event observed huge participation from devotees, monks and visitors from across Assam, all coming together to celebrate Lord Krishna’s divine tales through music, dance and chanting.

The serene atmosphere of Majuli echoed with naam-kirtan and devotional songs, offering a glimpse of the island’s deep-rooted spiritual heritage.

During the event, Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was fondly remembered for his everlasting contributions to Assam’s culture and music, with participants paying musical tributes in his honour.

The Raas Mahotsav is one of Assam’s most revered cultural festivals, which continues to attract thousands of tourists each year, making Majuli a true site of devotion and divine celebration.