Rhino kills man in Majuli district of Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A person named Padmadhar (Sunti) Bherua of No. 1 Podumoni of Bhakat Chapori in the Majuli district died today when he was attacked by a rhino that strayed from the KNP and had been staying in the area for the past year. Bherua came in front of the rhino soon after waking up from bed at around 6 in the morning. The local people alleged that they had informed the Forest Department of the stray rhino several times, but to no avail.

