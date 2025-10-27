Ride for Zubeen: Youth Congress Takes to the Streets in Dhubri Demanding Justice for the Beloved Singer

Dhubri: The streets of Dhubri roared with a massive bike rally organised by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday. Around 500 bikes, as per reports, engaged in the procession from Bahalpur, Chapar to Bilasipara in Dhubri district. Slogans were raised demanding an unbiased and honest investigation into the mysterious death case of the legendary singer.

The Youth Congress President, Zubair Alam, led the rally, stating that the initiative is a part of the statewide movement seeking transparency in the death case.

MLA, Rakibul Hussain, a Senior Congress leader, joined the rally. He criticises Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, by claiming his comments often cause suspicions and speculations among the people of the state, regarding the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death. He said, “The Chief Minister’s statements are confusing people. He seems to be hiding something. Hearing his remarks, the people of Assam now believe there is a mystery behind Zubeen’s death which the government is trying to cover up.”

Hussain further remarks that the SOPs implemented following the singer's death are ‘insensitive’ and ‘unnecessary’. He said that the restrictions have barred thousands of devotees from paying their tribute to the late singer.

Among the thousands of Congress members, MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar and MLA Wajeed Ali Choudhary were present at the event. The Youth Congress vows to continue similar demonstrations across districts until justice is served.