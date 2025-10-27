Assam CM Sarma Says State Ready to Cooperate if ECI Implements Special Voter List Revision

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference on October 27 to announce the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list across the country.

The nationwide exercise aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no eligible person remains included in the electoral roll. Officials saod the enumeration process began on July 1, with the first draft already published. After addressing claims and objections, the final electoral roll is scheduled for release on September 30, 2026.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the ECI’s initiative and assured the state’s full cooperation.

“We welcome the Election Commission’s move to ensure a clean and inclusive voter list. We have conveyed our requests to ECI. Assam will extend full support to the Commission for smooth and transparent implementation,” CM Sarma said.

The Special Intensive Revision marks the first phase of the ECI’s broader effort to strengthen electoral integrity ahead of upcoming elections.