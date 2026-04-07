Riniki Bhuyan Sarma Files Midnight Complaint Against Pawan Khera Over Passport Allegations

The political storm over allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family took a legal turn late Sunday night, when his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma walked into the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and filed a formal complaint against Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The complaint, filed around midnight on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, has been registered as Case No. 04/2026.

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