Riniki Bhuyan Sarma Files Midnight Complaint Against Pawan Khera Over Passport Allegations

The political storm over allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family took a legal turn late Sunday night, when his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma walked into the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and filed a formal complaint against Congress leader Pawan Khera.
The complaint, filed around midnight on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, has been registered as Case No. 04/2026.
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Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was direct and composed, dismissing every allegation against her as fabricated.
"The allegations against me are completely false. I've filed a complaint at the Crime Branch. Let the Assam Police carry out an investigation so that the guilty get punishment," she said.
She also addressed the passports at the centre of the controversy, stating that a visual inspection alone is enough to expose them as forgeries. "You can see for yourselves that the passports are completely AI-generated and photoshopped, and it is clearly a violation of personal rights," she added.
Shortly after leaving the Crime Branch, Riniki took to her X handle with a pointed post directed at Khera and the Indian National Congress.
"Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi," she wrote, before switching to English to address the substance of the allegations.
She said she had expected more from a spokesperson of a national party. "I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents," she wrote, tagging both Khera and the official INC handle.
She closed with a clear signal of intent: "I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court."
With a formal case now on record, the matter moves from the political arena into the legal one — at least in part. Assam Police's Crime Branch will now be expected to investigate the complaint, with Khera potentially facing scrutiny over the documents he presented at his press conference.
The midnight filing and the pointed social media post suggest that the Sarma family intends to pursue this beyond the campaign trail — and the registered case number signals that the process is already formally underway.