Rising Pollution in Meghalaya’s Umngot River Jeopardises Livelihoods of Local Tourism Workers

Shillong: The Umngot River, renowned for its crystal-clear waters and natural beauty in Meghalaya, is facing severe pollution that threatens the livelihoods of the numerous tourism workers who depend on it. The river, a vital attraction drawing visitors both nationally and internationally, has recently shown signs of environmental degradation, sparking fears among local communities.

Tourism operators, boatmen, and vendors whose income relies heavily on the popularity of the Umngot River are increasingly alarmed by the rising contamination levels. The degradation not only endangers the ecosystem but also risks driving visitors away, impacting the local economy significantly.

Sources of pollution include untreated waste, encroachment, and increased human activities along the riverbanks without adequate environmental safeguards. Environmentalists urge immediate action to halt further harm to the river and to implement sustainable tourism practices.

The local government and environmental agencies are being called upon to intensify monitoring and enforcement of regulations to protect the Umngot River. Without urgent intervention, the long-term consequences could devastate both the natural habitat and the social fabric of the communities relying on this precious waterway.

The situation highlights the delicate balance between promoting tourism and preserving Meghalaya’s unique ecological heritage, emphasising the need for responsible stewardship to ensure the Umngot River remains a source of beauty and livelihood for generations to come.