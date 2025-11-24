Hailakandi Politics Heat Up: Gautam Roy's Wife and Son Head Toward Electoral Clash

This has led to a burning question: Why is Gautam Roy appearing to support his wife’s candidature instead of his son’s political ambitions? With his mother entering the race and his father showing no support, Rahul Roy is now under mounting pressure. The possibility of a family feud ahead of the 2026 election has become increasingly real, making Hailakandi one of the most watchful seats in the coming polls.



Local political analysts say the turning point came after Gautam Roy met with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before Durga Puja. The Chief Minister reportedly asked him to finalise the BJP candidate for Hailakandi and specifically discussed Mandira Roy’s prospects. While Mandira Roy is 68, Gautam Roy recently turned 79, an age at which the BJP generally avoids giving Assembly or Lok Sabha tickets. Mandira Roy had earlier won the 2013 Algapur by-election as a Congress candidate, though most of the responsibilities at that time were handled by her husband.

As whispers within BJP circles grow, questions remain about whether Mandira Roy has even enrolled for primary membership and how realistic her candidature is. Yet, the renewed political activity of Gautam Roy, seen visiting the BJP office and meeting workers, signals that the veteran leader is keen to re-establish his influence.

The moment Mandira Roy’s name surfaced, Rahul Roy’s supporters were visibly shaken, fearing that a political storm could erupt within the family long before campaigning began. Much now depends on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is scheduled to visit Hailakandi on November 30. His rally is expected to offer crucial hints regarding the BJP’s final decision. Observers believe that if Gautam Roy and Mandira Roy appear together at the event, it may mark the beginning of a new and intense chapter in Hailakandi’s political landscape.