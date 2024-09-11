New Delhi: To truly grasp the significance of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, one must understand the role of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion.

Tibetan Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama is a manifestation of this bodhisattva, who has chosen to incarnate again and again to guide sentient beings toward enlightenment. This connection between the Dalai Lama and Avalokiteshvara is not a mere title bestowed by political authorities, but a spiritual role determined by aeons of karmic accumulation and the Dalai Lama’s vow to serve the Tibetan people.

As such, the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a matter of spiritual continuity, one that transcends the material concerns of any temporal government. The Lotus Sutra, a key Mahayana scripture, emphasises that bodhisattvas, such as Avalokiteshvara, have complete autonomy in choosing how and when they will manifest.

The process of finding the next Dalai Lama is rooted in this belief, and any attempts to impose secular regulations onto this sacred tradition violate the principles of both Tibetan Buddhism and broader Mahayana Buddhist teachings.

Autonomy of religious practice

One of the most central tenets of Buddhism is the autonomy of the spiritual path, which allows for personal and communal freedom to explore one’s karma, samsara (cycle of birth and rebirth), and ultimate liberation.

The Chinese government’s insistence that the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation follows their laws contradicts this principle. The Vinaya Pitaka, a foundational text of Buddhist monastic law, highlights the importance of allowing monks and religious practitioners the freedom to maintain their spiritual practices without interference from the secular authorities.

The Buddha himself cautioned against the interference of kings and rulers in spiritual matters. In the Cakkavatti-Sihanada Sutta (The Lion’s Roar on the Turning of the Wheel), the Buddha warned rulers to refrain from imposing their will on the spiritual community, noting that such actions would result in harm both for the ruler and for society. When spiritual matters are subordinated to political ends, as China seeks to do with the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, both the integrity of the religion and the spiritual welfare of the people are compromised.

Dalai Lama’s position and role of compassion

The current 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, has made it clear that he may choose to end the line of reincarnation, especially if he believes that his succession could be manipulated for political gain. In numerous speeches and writings, the Dalai Lama has emphasised that reincarnation must serve the well-being of the world and Tibetan people and that any manipulation by external forces would undermine the core values of compassion and service that he upholds.

The Kalama Sutta, often referred to as the Buddha’s Charter of Free Inquiry, supports the Dalai Lama’s stance. The Buddha, addressing a group of sceptics, encouraged them to rely on their own wisdom and to reject teachings or ideas that do not lead to the welfare of oneself and others. The Dalai Lama’s decision to potentially end his lineage, or to reincarnate in a manner that cannot be controlled by the Chinese government, reflects this principle of prioritising the welfare of Tibetans and Tibetan Buddhism over the demands of a secular state.

Golden Urn: A secular interference

Beijing’s assertion that the Golden Urn system should play a role in the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is a clear example of how political authorities have historically attempted to exert control over religious traditions. The Golden Urn was introduced by the Qing Dynasty in 1793 as a way to influence the selection of high-ranking Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama. However, even at the time, many Tibetans rejected this process as illegitimate, relying instead on traditional spiritual methods to identify reincarnations.

Interestingly Dalai Lama's institution was formed in 1405 (he took his getsul, vows) much before the introduction of the Golden Urn by the Chinese emperor as a tool of political intervention. Chinese authorities must read the history of Tibetan Buddhist Tulku reincarnation history and stop religious expansionist motives. The Dalai Lama himself has denounced the use of the Golden Urn, stating that it is a political tool, not a legitimate religious practice.

The Mulamadhyamakakarika (Fundamental Verses on the Middle Way) by Nagarjuna, a foundational philosopher in Mahayana Buddhism, emphasises that the ultimate nature of reality transcends worldly concerns and conventions. The use of the Golden Urn, which seeks to impose a secular authority over the deeply spiritual process of reincarnation, is a blatant violation of this principle.

Sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism

China’s efforts to “sinicise” Tibetan Buddhism, by aligning it with socialist principles and placing it under state control, not only distort the core teachings of Buddhism but also threaten the survival of Tibetan culture and religion. The Buddhist teachings, as outlined in the Dhammapada, highlight the dangers of greed and power. The text states: “Victory breeds hatred. The defeated live in pain. Happily, the peaceful life, giving up victory and defeat.” This verse serves as a reminder that attempts to dominate and control—whether through military force or political manipulation—lead only to suffering.

The Chinese government’s campaign to control Tibetan Buddhism through sinicisation violates this teaching by turning a sacred tradition into a tool for political power. One of these is the Chinese State Religious Affairs Bureau Order No 5, which states that a reincarnation application must be filed by the temple before recognising a Tulku. Before this, an order was issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in 1991 which emphasised party control over religion. These contradictions of the peaceful, non-violent philosophy espoused by Tibetan Buddhism stand in stark contrast to the political strategies of domination and control being employed by the state.

Defending the sacred integrity of reincarnation

The Chinese government’s attempt to control the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a violation of the spiritual autonomy that is central to Tibetan Buddhism and the broader Buddhist tradition. Rooted in centuries of spiritual practice, the process of finding the next Dalai Lama is sacred and should remain free from political interference. The teachings of the Buddha, as found in key texts like the Kalama Sutta, the Lotus Sutra, and the Vinaya Pitaka, emphasise the importance of allowing religious practitioners the freedom to follow their spiritual paths without interference from secular authorities.

Ultimately, the decision regarding the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation should rest with the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Buddhist community, guided by the principles of compassion, wisdom, and service that have defined the Dalai Lama’s life and teachings. (IANS)

Also read: Buddhism connects people of India and Vietnam: PM Narendra Modi (sentinelassam.com)