Root out nepotism, favouritism from campuses: Assam CM to VCs

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ruling out irregularities in recruitments to fill up vacancies, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the heads of higher educational institutions across the state to root out all kinds of nepotism and favouritism from their respective campuses. He also called upon the government officials concerned and heads of higher educational institutions to work towards a uniform academic calendar.

The Chief Minister urged the vice chancellors of universities across the state to do everything within their capacity so that students can look up to them as role models in leadership and the welfare of all subordinates. It is incumbent upon the vice chancellors to see that their respective institutions are doing justice to the purposes behind their establishments, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said this at a review meeting on the progress of implementation of NEP 2020 in higher educational institutions in Assam organized by Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Khanapara.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his role in holding the review meeting. The Chief Minister said that the Governor has been relentlessly pursuing the state administration and the higher educational institutions across Assam to implement the provisions of NEP-2020 since the very beginning of his tenure here.

The Chief Minister raised concerns about the not-so-satisfactory gross enrolment ratio in higher education in Assam, as was highlighted in the recently published All India Survey on Higher Education. Gross enrolment in the state is stuck between 17 percent and 18 percent, despite massive investments in the higher education system in the past decade or so, the Chief Minister remarked. He stressed the need for a holistic approach so that the state can attain a more desirable gross enrollment ratio in the days to come. He added that it is the duty of all concerned to see that higher education is made more accessible and affordable for all those who are eligible, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. He hinted at exploring the possibility of introducing a new system of scholarship for pursuing courses in higher education in institutions by eligible students across the state. He said higher educational institutions’ campuses should become the epicentre of students’ welfare, and institutions may look into the possibility of creating a post of “Director of Students’ Welfare” for that purpose. Students resorting to agitation for matters ranging from educational and course-related issues to political subjects, among others, is a reflection of an educational institution’s failure, he added.