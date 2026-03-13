Rs 15,431 Crore Baihata Chariali-Tezpur Four-Lane Highway Heads to Union Cabinet After PPPAC Nod

The proposed four-laning of the 136-kilometre stretch of National Highway 15 from Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district to Mission Chariali (Tezpur) in Sonitpur district is set to go before the Union Cabinet for approval, after the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) recommended the Rs 15,431 crore project for clearance.

The PPPAC is the apex body under the Department of Economic Affairs responsible for appraising PPP projects in the central sector. The Assam PWD (NH) recently handed over the stretch to the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), which prepared the Detailed Project Report and submitted it to the Central Government.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the development on X, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support for Assam's infrastructure.

