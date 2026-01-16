Rs 31-cr Assam Road Project gets Approval from Centre

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) approved the DPR (Detailed Project Report) of a Rs 31.78-crore road project under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) in Assam. NESIDS is a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme of the Government of India.

The Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of NESIDS-Roads held its 24th meeting recently with the MDoNER secretary in the chair. The EIMC discussed two road projects for Assam. It approved one of the two projects and deferred the other project for its next meeting. The approved project is the widening and strengthening of an 8.10-km stretch of NH-37 to Gorchuk via Harmotigarh with an approved cost of Rs 31.78 crore. Earlier, MDoNER approved this project in principle.

The deferred project – construction of a stretch of 6.2 km of road from Singri-No. 1 Sitamari with an estimated cost of Rs 19.98 crore. The minutes of the 24th EIMC meeting conveyed that the MHA, DoRD (Department of Rural Development) & DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) had supported the widening and strengthening of a stretch of NH-37 to Gorchuk via Harmotigarh, with support from the MORTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) and the NITI Aayog.

The minutes of the meeting further said, “Flood Risk Assessment and Mitigation Mechanism, Assam Government, replied that the location of the project road is 30 km from the river Brahmaputra and appropriate cross drainage structures and boulder apron works have been provided for flood mitigation, and the Highest Flood Level (HFL) has been considered, so there is no risk for flood.”

With all these views from departments and ministries concerned, besides approval from the NITI Aayog, the project got the approval.

Also Read: Speed up PM-DevINE projects, MDoNER tells all Northeast states