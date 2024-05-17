Rs 40 crore Yaba tablets seized by Assam Police in Karimganj

A correspondent

Silchar: A big consignment of Yaba tablets was seized by Assam Police at the bypass of Karimganj town. Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, who led the operation, said the price of the seized items in the international market will be at least Rs. 40 crore.

In another major crackdown on the illicit activity of counterfeit currency operations, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam at Puberun Path which falls under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station on May 16.

The significant breakthrough made by the STF resulted in the arrest of the accused identified as 30-year-old Md. Shazarul Islam, son of the late Abdur Rahman, who hails from Daulatpur village falling under the jurisdiction of Bihpuria Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The raid, carried out by the officials of STF Assam, also led to the confiscation of a substantial amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs. 1,85,500, comprising 371 notes of Rs. 500 denomination.

In addition to it, the STF seized two mobile phones, Rs. 65 in cash, and two ATM cards from the premises.

It has been suspected that the apprehended individual going by the name of Md. Shazarul Islam is allegedly involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency within the region.

Md. Shazarul Islam is currently placed under police custody and is awaiting further investigation into this case.

The STF's operation sheds light on the persistent efforts by the law enforcement agencies to combat the proliferation of fake currency and maintain the integrity of the nation's monetary system.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this month, Assam law enforcement took decisive action by executing a targeted raid within Chapar, a locality in the Dhubri district.

The authorities informed about a covert operation plaguing the local community for quite some time.

Under direction from both Circle Police Officer and Officer-in-Charge, officers from the Chapar station became involved. The operation took place late on Saturday night and was meticulously planned.

It led to the arrest of Sahinur Islam, a resident of Dhirghat. Counterfeit currency estimated at roughly Rs 2 crore was seized from his possession.

Also Read: Assam: Police Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Over Rs 2 Crore in Cachar (sentinelassam.com)