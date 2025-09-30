Rs 433 crore reimbursed to NE states for security related expenditure in 2024-25

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of India has reimbursed Rs 433 crore to the Northeastern states, including Assam, as Security Related Expenditure (SRE) in financial year 2024-25. The highest reimbursement was made for Manipur, with Rs 190.98 crore released by the central government.

The central government has been implementing a scheme for reimbursement of SRE for the states seriously affected by insurgency since 1995. The scheme is being implemented in all NE states except Mizoram and Sikkim.

According to a report of the North East Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), of the Rs 433 crore released to six NE states, Assam received Rs 150.97 crore, Nagaland Rs 47.88 crore, Manipur Rs 190.98 crore, Tripura Rs 22.23 crore, Meghalaya Rs 14.16 crore, and Arunachal Pradesh Rs 6.78 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the central government released an amount of Rs 500 crore to the six NE states. In that fiscal year, Assam received Rs 266.16 crore.

Under the scheme, the expenditure on the following security related items is shared between the Centre and the state concerned in the ratio of 90:10: - Special training to State Police and Prison Administration personnel for counter-insurgency capabilities; raising of India Reserve Battalions; Civil works including necessary repairs for providing infrastructure support to CAPFs; logistics provided to the CAPFs/Army deployed in the State; ex-gratia grant and gratuitous relief to the victims of extremist violence; transportation of arrested militants to jails outside the State or those arrested from outside the State and brought to the State by special flights; honorarium paid to Village Guards / Village Defence Committees /Village Defence Force / SPOs / Home Guards deployed for security purposes; NSA detenue; surrendered insurgents and their rehabilitation; maintenance of designated camps set up for groups with whom the Central Government/State Governments have entered into agreement for Suspension of Operation (SoO); Training of SoO Cadres.

Further, reimbursement is made on the following two items as detailed below:75% of expenditure incurred on POL (petrol, oil and lubricants) by State Police is admissible for reimbursement by the Central Government, and ex-gratia payment in case of death/permanent incapacity of CAPFs personnel, which is borne 100% by the Central Government.

