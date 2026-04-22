RSS Chief Bhagwat: World Is Faltering, Turning to India's Wisdom

AGARTALA — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that after "2000 years of experiments" across different systems of governance, religion, and science, the world was now "faltering" and looking toward India for answers.

Bhagwat was speaking at the Pratishtha and Kumbhabhishekam programme of the Maa Soundarya Chinmayi Temple at Mohanpur in West Tripura district. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

From Kings to God to Science — All Have Failed, Says Bhagwat

Drawing a sweeping arc through human history, Bhagwat argued that each major system humanity had placed its faith in had ultimately disappointed.

Monarchies, he said, began with promise but ended with rulers plundering their own people. Religion-based governance, which followed, set out to bring peace but instead "ended up shedding rivers of blood."

The scientific era, despite generating comfort and technological progress, had fared no better in his view.

"Many comforts and luxuries were created, but there's no contentment. There's still suffering, families are breaking up, and crime is on the rise. Wars, once started, don't stop. The more development takes place, the more the environment is being destroyed," he said.

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