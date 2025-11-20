RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Social Harmony and Civilisational Unity During Manipur Visit

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat addressed dignitaries in Imphal on 20 November 2025, emphasising the Sangh’s commitment to social harmony, civilisational unity, and enduring peace in Manipur. Reflecting on the RSS’s foundational ethos and national responsibilities, he portrayed the organisation as an inclusive social force aiming to unite Hindu society through its shakha system and man-making methodology. Addressing misconceptions around the RSS, Dr. Bhagwat traced its origins to Dr. K.B. Hedgewar’s vision for a united society rooted in cultural rather than purely religious identity. He stressed the core values of truth, compassion, and purity as central to Hindu civilisation’s inclusive philosophy.

Dr. Bhagwat further outlined the RSS centenary initiatives—focusing on social harmony, family awakening, environmental conservation, promotion of swadeshi, and civic responsibility—while praising Manipur’s rich cultural heritage. On the ongoing conflict, he urged patience and collective responsibility for peace, highlighting the importance of community-led efforts and social discipline.

The Sarsanghchalak also advocated skill development for economic empowerment and reiterated the Sangh’s enduring ideal of organising a harmonious society with inclusive participation across communities