A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday arrived in Dibrugarh to attend the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders organized by International Centre for Cultural Studies, held in Dibrugarh. According to sources, Mohan Bhagwat will stay in Dibrugarh for two days for the conference.

