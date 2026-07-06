RSS Cites Hosabale Statement, Demands Strict Punishment in Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement Case

Ram Temple donation embezzlement

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday referred to the organisation’s official stand on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, directing attention to a statement issued by the organisation’s General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who described the incident as “highly condemnable” and called for strict punishment for those found guilty.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of Sanmarg Mind Wellness, Bhagwat refrained from making additional comments on the matter and instead referred to the RSS statement released a day earlier.

”Yesterday, a statement by Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS General Secretary, was released; you can see that,” Bhagwat said.

Hosabale, in a detailed statement issued on Friday, said the alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees across the country and stressed that those responsible must face stringent legal action following the ongoing investigation.

“The magnificent temple built on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a centre of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society due to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of crores of Ram devotees,” said Hosabale.

He added, “The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this event.”

Calling the alleged embezzlement a “highly condemnable” incident, Hosabale said the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations.

“It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty in the investigation receives a strict punishment,” Hosabale emphasised.

He further urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to treat the episode as an extraordinary matter and address any shortcomings in financial management and administrative systems.

“The entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, naturally expects the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective, serious steps to rectify all shortcomings in management and operations; such action is essential to ensure that the faith and reverence of millions of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the Trust, Hosabale said it would continue to strengthen devotees’ faith through transparent financial management, seamless operations and systems rooted in sanctity and accountability.

The RSS also appealed to devotees to maintain patience while the investigation is underway and cautioned against attempts by what it termed “anti-Hindu” and “anti-national” forces to exploit the controversy.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire Hindu society to demonstrate necessary patience and restraint in this difficult moment and to foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society,” the statement said.

The remarks come as the Special Investigation Team continues its probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. The Uttar Pradesh government on July 1 granted the SIT a 15-day extension to broaden the scope of its investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23, following which eight accused were arrested. Subsequently, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged misappropriation of temple donations.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat is in Nagpur to attend the inauguration of Sanmarg Mind Wellness, where he addressed the importance of mental health and India’s traditional knowledge systems in psychology.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said mental well-being is essential for overall health and observed that physical illness often weakens the mind. ”For health, the health of the mind is essential. When the body deteriorates, it certainly makes the body weak, but it also weakens the mind. This is our daily experience. An unwell person gets angry quickly... A sound mind resides in a sound body,’” he said.

Highlighting India’s philosophical traditions, Bhagwat said ancient texts such as the Yoga Vashistha and Patanjali’s Yoga Sutra contain profound insights into the science of the mind and deserve greater academic attention. (ANI)

Also Read: RSS calls Ayodhya temple donation theft ‘highly condemnable’, seeks strict action against guilty