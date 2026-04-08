Russia and China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz as US Strikes Iran's Kharg Island

The United Nations Security Council failed to pass a resolution aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, after Russia and China exercised their veto powers to block the measure — dealing a significant blow to international diplomatic efforts to defuse one of the world's most consequential energy crises.

The resolution, which had already been substantially watered down to remove references to military force in favour of a purely diplomatic approach, still fell short, with the vote ending 11-2.

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