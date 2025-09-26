Sakhi Express To Fuel Rural Progress In Barak Valley: Declares Minister Kaushik Rai In Silchar

Silchar: In a major step toward rural empowerment, 367 community cadres across Cachar district received scooters under the Sakhi Express scheme at a grand ceremony held at Udiyaman Mahila CMTC, Itkhola Bazar.
Minister Kaushik Rai, in his keynote address, thanked CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership, stating that Sakhi Express would enhance last-mile governance and women’s financial independence. He encouraged recipients to use the scooters as tools of service and rural transformation.
MLA Dipayan Chakraborty hailed the initiative as a historic move for women’s empowerment, adding that mobility will strengthen SHGs and expand outreach in villages.
DC Mridul Yadav (IAS) highlighted Cachar’s low SHG loan NPA rate and said the mobility boost would enhance financial inclusion and women’s participation in development.
Zilla Parishad President Kankan Narayan Sikdar called the scooters a “bridge of trust” between government and rural communities, urging cadres to serve with dedication and the spirit of “Sakhi Bhabana.”
CEO Pranab Kumar Bora (ACS) described the scheme as transformative, bridging rural-urban gaps and empowering grassroots institutions.
The event, attended by officials and community members, marked a significant stride in delivering people-centric, women-led development across Cachar district.