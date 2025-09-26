Sakhi Express To Fuel Rural Progress In Barak Valley: Declares Minister Kaushik Rai In Silchar

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty hailed the initiative as a historic move for women’s empowerment, adding that mobility will strengthen SHGs and expand outreach in villages.

DC Mridul Yadav (IAS) highlighted Cachar’s low SHG loan NPA rate and said the mobility boost would enhance financial inclusion and women’s participation in development.

Zilla Parishad President Kankan Narayan Sikdar called the scooters a “bridge of trust” between government and rural communities, urging cadres to serve with dedication and the spirit of “Sakhi Bhabana.”

CEO Pranab Kumar Bora (ACS) described the scheme as transformative, bridging rural-urban gaps and empowering grassroots institutions.

The event, attended by officials and community members, marked a significant stride in delivering people-centric, women-led development across Cachar district.