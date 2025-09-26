Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy Lives On : Statue Unveiled At Historic Bolung Village In Arunachal

Guwahati: In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, a statue was unveiled at Bolung village in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of his centenary celebrations. The special occasion was graced by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and Assam’s Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who expressed deep reverence for Bhupenda’s enduring legacy.
Dr. Pegu shared that it was a privilege to join the unveiling ceremony at Bolung, a village steeped in artistic history. It was here that Dr. Hazarika created the Hindi feature film Mera Dharam Meri Maa, a project that reflected his artistic genius and deep social commitment.
Extending the warm regards of Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dr. Pegu conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh for honouring Bhupenda in such a meaningful way.
The statue stands not just as a monument, but as a symbol of cultural unity and shared heritage between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh states that held Dr. Hazarika close to their hearts. The ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and residents who paid tribute to the bard of the Brahmaputra.
This commemoration marks a significant milestone in the centenary celebrations of Dr. Hazarika, whose music, films, and activism continue to inspire generations across the Northeast and beyond.