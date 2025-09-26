Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy Lives On : Statue Unveiled At Historic Bolung Village In Arunachal

Extending the warm regards of Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dr. Pegu conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh for honouring Bhupenda in such a meaningful way.

The statue stands not just as a monument, but as a symbol of cultural unity and shared heritage between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh states that held Dr. Hazarika close to their hearts. The ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and residents who paid tribute to the bard of the Brahmaputra.

This commemoration marks a significant milestone in the centenary celebrations of Dr. Hazarika, whose music, films, and activism continue to inspire generations across the Northeast and beyond.