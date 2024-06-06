Samagra Shiksha, Assam asked schools to provide details about textbooks

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has asked the ADCs (education), DMCs, Inspectors of Schools, and district elementary education officers of all districts to make each and every government and provincialized school of the state provide details of free textbooks on the relevant provisions on the Shiksha Setu App by June 12, 2024.

In its letter, the executive director of the SSA said that the schools have to ensure the receipt of free textbooks on the Shiksha Setu App. “Each of the schools has to submit the status of free textbooks as ‘received’, ‘disbursed’ and ‘required’ quantity by selecting class and name of book by June 12, 2024,” the executive director said.

This development came close on the heels of several schools raising the issue of not getting free textbooks even after the start of the 2024–25 academic session. This allegation led Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to hold a meeting with the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd. The meeting decided to incorporate a provision in the Shiksha Setu App for detailed information from schools on free textbooks.

After that, the Department of School Education asked all schools, both government and provincialized, to complete students’ registration and AI enrollment in Shiksha Setu by June 7.

The letter mentioned that the students’ registration was still going on in the Shiksha Setu portal, even after two months of the new academic year 2024–25, due to which it became difficult to ascertain the distribution of free textbooks.

Also Read: Assam Rushes to Print Additional Free Textbooks Amid Surge in Student Enrollments (sentinelassam.com)