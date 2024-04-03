Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati partners with Samagra Shiksha Assam

Guwahati: With the aim of fostering scientific curiosity and mathematical proficiency among students in the state, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam, organised a massive Science and Maths Olympiad, one of the largest in the country.

Over 1.14 lakh students from 3,828 schools across Assam participated in this mega event, which aimed to nurture talent, promote critical thinking, and enhance problem-solving abilities among the students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

Through a series of rigorous competitions and engaging activities, the participants were encouraged to delve into the fascinating realms of STEM subjects, expanding their knowledge, creativity and understanding.

Speaking about successfully hosting the activities of Samagra Shiksha and the Olympiad, Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati has been working very closely with the education department of Assam in enhancing the STEM activities across the state and promoting it through lively activities such as Olympiads.”

Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, in his congratulatory message to the winners of the Olympiads mentioned that “IIT Guwahati is very happy to organize this Olympiad event and will do everything in its capacity to enhance the quality of STEM education in Assam and the northeast region and promote activities related to STEM education by engaging with all stakeholders of the education sector.”

The objectives of the Olympiad are: cultivating a culture of scientific inquiry and mathematical reasoning among school students; identifying and nurturing talented individuals in the fields of STEM subjects; providing a competitive platform for students to demonstrate their skills and abilities; raising awareness about the significance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education among students and educators and fostering innovation and critical thinking skills among students.

The Olympiad comprised two phases: an OMR-based physical pen-and-paper test for secondary school students across Assam, designed to assess their understanding and application of scientific and mathematical concepts, followed by a state-level round.

The district-level test was conducted on March 18. The top 2 performers from each district were selected to participate in the final round of the Olympiad at IIT Guwahati. This round provided a platform for the finalists to interact with peers from across the state. Held on March 30, the final round saw 62 (with 32 female and 30 male) finalists from classes 9th and 10th competing, with 3 state winners emerging from the competition. These included:1st Prize - Chandan Kaushik Saikia, Namdeuri HS, Jorhat;2nd Prize - Jnanarun Hazarika, Dhalasatra HS, Jorhat; 3rd Prize - Arjun Karki, Hawaipur HS, West Karbianglong

In line with its holistic development approach, IIT Guwahati collaborates closely with the Government of Assam on various projects. One such collaboration is with Samagra Shiksha Assam under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, resulting in initiatives like the Science and Maths Olympiad.

Additionally, the institute is involved in activities such as: Mentoring schools across Assam, Establishing Science and Maths Clubs in schools, Setting up live labs in schools with hands-on experience, Residential teacher’s training, Curriculum enhancement, School outreach activities and visits to IIT Guwahati campus, and Training for School Principals.

The Science and Maths Olympiad, organized by IIT Guwahati and Samagra Shiksha Assam provided students with a platform to showcase their creativity and ingenuity. (ANI)

