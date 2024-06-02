Samagra Shiksha, Assam to rationalize teachers in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Education Department has now decided to implement the suggestion for rationalization of teachers, as it has now become apparent that Assam has a low Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR). A letter from Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has directed that an exercise of rationalization of teachers from Low Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) schools to High PTR schools should be undertaken for rationalization of teachers.

The communiqué issued to all additional district commissioners (education), district elementary education officers, and district mission coordinators of SSA informs them that the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) is not as per norms in a large number of schools. It was also stated that the list of such schools was generated from the Shiksha Setu app.

It is requested that the officials concerned undertake an exercise of rationalization of teachers from low PTR schools to high PTR schools. It was also stated that, during rationalization, preference is to be given to intra-cluster rationalization. If intra-cluster rationalization is not possible, then intra-block rationalization is to be done. It also directs that tutors should be excluded from the exercise.

It is to be noted that, out of the total 45490 schools in the state, 14O schools have zero enrollment, 35511 schools have less than 50 enrollment, and 3074 single-teacher schools. In addition, the number of schools with adverse PTR at the elementary level is 27.43%.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), under the central Ministry of Education, suggested that the state needs to ensure the consolidation of schools and a sufficient number of teachers in all schools, especially at the elementary level.

Following the direction of DoSEL, the SSA has decided to undertake the exercise of rationalization of teachers from low pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) schools to high PTR schools in the state.

Also Read: Assam Teachers' Union Demands Increase in Earned Leaves (sentinelassam.com)