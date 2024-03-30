Samagra Shiksha, Assam: Upload election duty orders or be marked absent, teachers warned

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) mission director has written to officials concerned to get teachers engaged in election or examination duty to update their reason of absence by uploading a copy of the letter mentioning such duties. Failure to upload copies of such letters or orders would result in the teacher being marked absent, the letter warns.

The letter also instructs the teaching and non-teaching staff to make corrections to any discrepancies in the Shiksha Setu portal by March 31, 2024.

It should be mentioned here that the Department of School Education has mandated the tracking of daily attendance for both teachers and students through the Shiksha Setu portal, effective April 1, 2024.

In this regard, teachers had objected that those teachers engaged in work entrusted by the state government, other than teaching, were finding it tough to adhere to the order for mandatory daily attendance tracking due to problems with geo-fencing of the school area. Despite this, the government has issued an order mandating online attendance, they complained.

The latest order says, “The teachers engaged in election duty, examination duty, training, etc. must update their reason for absence by uploading a copy of the duty/training/meeting order or letter. Failure to do so will result in their absence being recorded. The workflow for updating the reasons for absence is attached herewith for circulation among the schools.”

The other issue mentioned in the letter pertains to data entry for new students at Ka-Shreni/Class-I. It is stated that data entry for the new students is going on in schools, along with the addition of new teachers. Since daily attendance for students and teachers is mandatory from April 1, 2024, the letter instructs that the AI enrollment of all newly-added students and teachers must be completed by March 31, 2024.

The third matter raised by the letter mentions the correction of discrepancies regarding teaching and non-teaching staff in the Shiksha Setu portal. It is ordered that corrections be made at the school level by March 31, 2024, for the list provided by the department in this regard. Further, no change will be allowed starting April 1, 2024, and correction facilities will only be available at the district level.

The letter is addressed to all Additional District Commissioners (Education), Inspectors of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers, and District Mission Coordinators (SSA).

