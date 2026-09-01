Samajik Adhikarita Shivir Organised in Laharighat to Support Senior Citizens and Divyangjan

Guwahati: Today, a Samajik Adhikarita Shivir was organised at the auditorium hall of Laharighat Development Block to promote the dignity, independence and well-being of senior citizens and Divyangjan.

The camp was held under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme of the Government of India. The initiative aimed to provide eligible beneficiaries with essential aids and assistive devices to improve their mobility and independence.

The programme was attended by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Laharighat Development Block, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Laharighat ICDS, and representatives of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

The camp was organised by ALIMCO in association with the Laharighat ICDS Project. It focused on facilitating eligible senior citizens and Divyangjan with appropriate assistive devices to help them lead more independent lives and participate actively in everyday and social activities.