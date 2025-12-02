"Sanchar Saathi App Not Mandatory", Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Amid Privacy Row

Union government said that "it aims to safeguard the citizens from buying non-genuine items. As per the guidelines, issued on November 28, mobile manufacturers and importers have to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.”

All devices that have been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall endeavour to push the app through software updates.

The companies have to complete the implementation in 90 days and submit a report in 120 days. DoT is undertaking the Sanchar Saathi initiative for curbing the misuse of telecom resources for cyber fraud and ensuring telecom cybersecurity.