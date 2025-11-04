Scindia honours six NE luminaries with Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Awards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday presented the Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika National Awards to six distinguished personalities from the Northeast, paying tribute to the legendary musician on his birth centenary.

Speaking at the event, Scindia said Bhupen Hazarika used his music to unite people and cultures across India, describing him as an artist who “gave the human spirit a capability like that of the mighty Brahmaputra to find its course again.” He noted that Hazarika harnessed the power of art, music, film, and writing to tell India’s story and heal divisions.

Instituted in 2012 by Sarhad, a Pune-based social and cultural organization, the Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika National Award recognizes individuals from the Northeast who have excelled nationally in their respective fields. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 51,000, a citation, and a memento.

This year’s recipients were Laishram Mema Devi of Manipur, L R Sailo of Mizoram, Yeshe Dorje Thongchi of Arunachal Pradesh, Prof David R. Syiemlieh of Meghalaya, and Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika and Rajni Basumatary of Assam.

Sarhad Trustee Anuj Nahar highlighted the organization’s long association with Bhupen Hazarika and announced plans to establish the Late Jamnabai Firodia Northeast India Bhawan in Pune for the education and rehabilitation of girls from violence-affected areas.

The ceremony was presided over by Nagaland University Chancellor Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap and attended by NEC Secretary Satinder Bhalla, Samar Hazarika, and several eminent citizens.

Also Read: Hojai to observe death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika on November 5