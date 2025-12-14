Sarbananda Sonowal Calls for Spiritual Consciousness to Realise ‘Ram Rajya’

Tinsukia: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that achieving a true ‘Ram Rajya’ requires a collective commitment grounded in spiritual consciousness and pride in Hindu identity. Speaking at the Tinsukia branch of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Dibrugarh district, Sonowal highlighted the timeless guidance offered by ancient Hindu civilisation to humanity through values of service, tolerance, and compassion.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Shri Shri Guru Mandir, Shri Shri Shiva Mandir, Shri Shri Krishna Mandir, and a hostel at the Sangha’s campus, founded by Yugacharya Shrimad Swami Pranavanandaji Maharaj.

Citing Swami Vivekananda’s message of universal brotherhood, Sonowal said India carries a moral responsibility to promote harmony based on acceptance rather than mere tolerance. He stressed that Hinduism imparts spiritual wisdom that must be reflected in both public and personal life. Referring to the Ram Temple, Sonowal said its realisation has renewed pride and confidence among Hindus nationwide.

He also praised the Bharat Sevashram Sangha for its role in nurturing youth with values of service, coexistence, and humanity, asserting that a spiritually conscious society is essential for building a strong and harmonious nation.