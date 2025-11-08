Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary: Sarbananda Sonowal Leads Unity March in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: A grand Unity March was held in Dibrugarh on Saturday, November 8, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s Iron Man. The march was led by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and saw the participation Assam Ministers including Prasanta Phukan and Bimal Borah, along with hundreds of citizens, students and local organisations.

The event was organised to remember Sardar Patel’s exceptional contribution in uniting the nation and to inspire the people of Assam to uphold his vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The participants carried the national flag and walked together through the main streets of Dibrugarh, spreading the message of harmony and patriotism.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s leadership and dedication were instrumental in bringing together the diverse princely states after independence. “He is the true architect of modern India. His courage, discipline and love for the nation continue to inspire generations,” Sonowal said.

The rally started from Chowkidinghee Field and concluded at the town auditorium, where floral tributes were paid to Sardar Patel’s portrait. The gathering also observed a minute of silence in his memory. The atmosphere was filled with patriotic songs and slogans, reflecting deep respect for Sardar Patel’s legacy.

Minister Prasanta Phukan appreciated the strong participation of people from different walks of life, while Minister Bimal Borah said the march showed Assam’s unity and shared commitment to national integrity.

The event ended with a collective pledge to follow Sardar Patel’s ideals of unity, strength, and service to the nation, keeping alive the spirit of togetherness that he envisioned for India.