Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact Under Scrutiny as Islamabad Stays Silent on West Asia Conflict

Islamabad: Pakistan's conspicuous silence amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia has put the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Military Defence Agreement (SMDA) under the spotlight, with analysts questioning whether the long-projected alliance is more symbolic than operational.

A report in South Africa's The Star has examined the widening gap between the pact's stated commitments and Pakistan's actual response as the region faces one of its most serious security tests in years.

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