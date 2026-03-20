Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact Under Scrutiny as Islamabad Stays Silent on West Asia Conflict

Islamabad: Pakistan's conspicuous silence amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia has put the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Military Defence Agreement (SMDA) under the spotlight, with analysts questioning whether the long-projected alliance is more symbolic than operational.
A report in South Africa's The Star has examined the widening gap between the pact's stated commitments and Pakistan's actual response as the region faces one of its most serious security tests in years.
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The SMDA was originally framed as a robust bilateral commitment in which both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would support each other in the face of external threats.
At the time of signing, analysts drew comparisons to a NATO-style alliance, with the understanding that aggression against one party would be treated as aggression against both. The agreement was presented as a symbol of strategic brotherhood, with Pakistan positioning itself as a dependable security partner for the wealthy Gulf state.
On February 28, 2026, coordinated strikes attributed to the United States and Israel targeted Iranian military and political infrastructure. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes against Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia.
In theory, this was precisely the kind of scenario the SMDA was designed to address. Yet Pakistan made no visible military contribution in response, prompting observers to question the value of its commitment under the agreement.
Instead of projecting force in support of Riyadh, Islamabad remained focused on its own conflict with Afghanistan — effectively sidestepping what the pact might otherwise have demanded.
Analysts cited in the report argue that Pakistan's response reflects a calculated restraint shaped by domestic constraints and a broader recalibration of what it is prepared to commit to in international military partnerships.
For Saudi Arabia, the gap between expectation and action is likely to be a cause for concern. The kingdom had invested significant diplomatic and strategic capital in the SMDA, citing it as evidence of Pakistan's reliability and as a hedge against regional threats.
The present crisis, the report suggests, exposes those assumptions as optimistic at best.
The implications of Pakistan's posture could be far-reaching, according to the analysis.
Saudi Arabia may now reassess its defence partnerships, potentially deepening cooperation with Western allies or other regional partners to compensate for the gaps in Pakistan's commitment.
Pakistan's standing as a credible regional actor may also take a hit. Other nations watching the situation unfold may factor this episode into their own calculations about whether Islamabad can be relied upon in future crises — potentially weakening Pakistan's strategic leverage at a time when it can least afford it.