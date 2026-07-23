SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against police action on student protesters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to urgently list a petition challenging the alleged police action against student protesters during the CJP-led 'Sansad Chalo' march in the national capital, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asking the petitioner not to "waste" the top court's time.

A Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing the oral mentioning of the matter when the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent hearing, alleging police brutality against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

"Please don't waste our time and don't waste yours. Your time is more valuable than ours," CJI Kant told the counsel. The lawyer submitted that students were raising important issues such as ensuring the fair conduct of the NEET examination and seeking reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), including its dissolution in view of repeated allegations of paper leaks.

Cutting the submissions short, the CJI said, "Thank you very much."

When the counsel insisted that there were videos showing police atrocities against the protesters and sought urgent listing of the matter, the apex court declined the request.

"We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch," CJI Kant remarked, refusing to grant an urgent listing to the petition.

The matter relates to the protests organised during the CJP-led 'Sansad Chalo' march, during which students and protesters attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Delhi Police had put up barricades and imposed restrictions to prevent the march from proceeding beyond the designated protest site.

Following the protests, multiple FIRs were registered across central Delhi.

According to the police, four FIRs were lodged at Parliament Street Police Station, three at Connaught Place Police Station, and one each at Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road and Kartavya Path police stations in connection with different incidents during the protest and maintenance of public order.

Investigations in all the cases are underway.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have denied claims circulating on social media regarding stone-pelting and alleged police action, describing the videos as "false and misleading".

In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) urged the public not to share unverified videos and advised citizens to rely only on official sources for authentic information.

Separately, both the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) issued statements condemning the alleged use of excessive force against student protesters and members of the legal fraternity.

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the SCBA condemned the alleged "brutal lathi charge" on students and lawyers, sought an immediate, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident, and called for medical assistance to those injured.

SCAORA, in a separate statement, expressed concern over reports and visuals depicting the alleged use of force against students, emphasising that peaceful dissent is protected under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

Referring to the Supreme Court's decisions, SCAORA said any restriction on peaceful assemblies must satisfy the constitutional requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality, and called for an independent and impartial examination of allegations of excessive use of force. (IANS)

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