NCB Dismantles Myanmar-Based Drug Syndicate, Arrests Kingpin Behind Rs 53-Crore Narcotics Network

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking along the India–Myanmar border, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a Myanmar-based transnational drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of its kingpin, Nengzatuan alias Tuanpi, a resident of Haichin in the Chin State of Myanmar.

The arrest follows months of intelligence development, technical surveillance, coordinated interstate operations and sustained investigations, as per the NCB’s strategy of targeting the leadership of transnational drug trafficking networks rather than merely intercepting individual consignments, sources revealed.

Nengzatuan, also called Tuanpi, was from Churachandpur, Manipur. NCB’s investigation established that he was one of the chief international suppliers operating from Chin State, controlling a trafficking network that routed methamphetamine and heroin through Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura for distribution across different parts of India and Bangladesh.

Sources further stated that the accused is wanted in multiple NDPS cases registered by NCB and other drug law enforcement agencies. He is the principal accused in three NCB cases involving seizures of approximately 28.22 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 1.278 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 25 crore. He is also linked to seven other NDPS cases registered by Churachandpur Police, Singngat Police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

NCB’s investigation established that the syndicate operated through a well-organised network of international suppliers, cross-border couriers, transport coordinators, local facilitators, receivers and financial handlers. The syndicate has so far been linked to seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and proceeds of crime collectively valued at over Rs 53 crore. Financial investigations are continuing to identify additional proceeds of crime, assets and other members of the network.

Over the past several months, NCB has systematically dismantled the syndicate through a series of intelligence-led operations resulting in the arrest of several key members, including carriers, receivers, transport coordinators and local facilitators operating across Manipur and Assam. Among those arrested are Abdullah Ahmed of Silchar, Assam, who functioned as the principal receiver and coordinator of consignments entering Assam; Lalthlamuong Pulamte of Churachandpur, Manipur; Nengultinkhum Hrangngul of Pherzawl, Manipur; and Paominlen Munlo of Churachandpur, Manipur, the suspected receiver in a major methamphetamine seizure, besides several other associates involved in transportation, storage and distribution of narcotic consignments. Their interrogation, corroborated by technical surveillance, digital evidence and financial investigation, enabled NCB to identify and apprehend Nengzatuan alias Tuanpi as the principal Myanmar-based supplier directing the syndicate from across the international border.

The arrest of Nengzatuan alias Tuanpi follows the earlier arrests of Lalhmingsanga in March 2026 and Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga in May 2026. These successive operations reflect NCB’s sustained network-centric enforcement strategy of dismantling entire transnational drug trafficking syndicates by targeting their international suppliers, financiers, coordinators, logistics providers and other key members of the criminal network, NCB sources said.

NCB asked members of the public to share information relating to narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and illicit trafficking through the MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra) National Narcotics Helpline – 1933 or the MANAS portal. Every credible input strengthens enforcement efforts and contributes to protecting society from the menace of illicit drugs, NCB maintained.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Awaits Judicial Commission Report on Zubeen Garg’s Death