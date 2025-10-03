SC to Hear Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Plea After Oct 6; Petition Alleges Bias by SIT, CM Himanta, and Media

Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta, arrested in connection with the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, had filed a criminal writ petition in the Supreme Court while in Singapore on September 30, days before his arrest in New Delhi on October 1.

The 172-page e-petition, submitted through advocate Raj Kamal, levels allegations against the Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, local media, and social media platforms. Mahanta contends that he cannot expect a fair probe by the SIT and has demanded that the case be handed over to central agencies such as the CBI or NIA, with monitoring by a retired Supreme Court judge.

In the petition, Mahanta accused the Assam CM of declaring him guilty in advance, while also criticising sections of the media and social media for publishing exaggerated reports about the case. He further claimed that he had received death threats amid the growing controversy.

However, the Supreme Court is closed until October 6, and legal experts suggest the matter will be taken up only after the vacation ends. With Mahanta now under arrest, his legal course has shifted towards seeking relief in lower courts, even as the high-profile case continues to attract nationwide attention.