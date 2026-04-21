Scientists Build 3D Tumour 'Avatar' to Fight Bone Cancer in Children

Researchers at the University of Bologna are developing a three-dimensional laboratory replica of osteosarcoma — the most common malignant bone tumour in children and adolescents — in an effort to find more effective treatments for a disease that has seen little therapeutic progress in decades.

The project, led by the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, aims to create what researchers are calling a true "avatar" of the tumour, capable of reproducing its complex interactions with surrounding tissue in ways that existing experimental models have failed to achieve.

Why Current Treatments Are Falling Short

Osteosarcoma is an aggressive disease. Despite being the most frequent malignant bone tumour in young patients, the therapies currently available remain insufficiently effective — and have changed very little over the past several decades.

A major obstacle has been the absence of experimental models that can faithfully recreate the relationship between tumour cells and their surrounding microenvironment. The new project is designed specifically to address that gap.

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