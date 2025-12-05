Scindia Begins Three-Day Nagaland Visit, Showcases Centre’s Focus on NE's Development

Guwahati: Union Minister for Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, arrived in Nagaland on December 4, Thursday, for a three-day visit, during which he will inaugurate several development projects, lay foundation stones for new initiatives, and take part in the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Scindia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains “firm in his resolve” to accelerate the development of the Northeast. He highlighted that the Centre’s Act East, Act Fast, and Act First policy has brought measurable progress to the region, pointing out that 10% of the gross budgetary support, over ₹1 lakh crore annually is earmarked specifically for the Northeast.

The minister said that numerous ongoing projects are helping unlock what the Prime Minister calls the region’s “Ashtalakshmi.” He added that the DoNER Ministry continues to play a crucial role in promoting and celebrating the Northeast’s cultural diversity, including Nagaland’s 17 major tribes, stressing that this reflects “a profound respect for our people.”

Calling Nagaland a symbol of diversity, capability, and national potential, Scindia praised the Hornbill Festival for showcasing the state’s culture, heritage, and growing aspirations. Early in the day, he visited the World War II cemetery in Kohima and paid tribute to the 1,420 soldiers who died in the historic battle.

On Friday, Scindia is scheduled to lay foundation stones for a number of DoNER-funded projects aimed at boosting connectivity, infrastructure, and livelihood opportunities. He will also take part in a traditional stone-pulling ceremony at Touphema village, the native village of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, before attending the Hornbill Festival at Kisama in the evening.

The minister will conclude his visit on Saturday after touring the Heirloom Naga Centre in Dimapur, following which he will return to Delhi.