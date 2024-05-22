Second African Swine Fever epicentre detected at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district of Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the summer season approaching fast, the incidence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state is increasing, and a second epicentre of the disease this year has been found at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district. It was reported that five pigs are dead on a small farm in the area.

According to sources at the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the existence of the second epicentre in Srirampur will be notified soon.

African Swine Fever (ASF) was first detected in Dima Hasao district in Assam in the month of May this year, after a hiatus of a few months, and over 100 pigs have died from the disease.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department sources had reported the pig deaths in Dima Hasao district and that a lone epicentre was found in Simplangdisa village in Maibong sub-division of Dima Hasao district.

Now, with the discovery of the second epicentre at Srirampur, veterinary department officials are observing the situation and considering the necessity of pig culling in the nearby areas to prevent its spread. However, it was stated by the department that a ban on commercial transportation of pigs from outside the state is still in place. Pigs can be transported from outside for breeding purposes after getting prior approval from the department, sources also said.

African Swine Fever has been detected in other states in the Northeast region, in addition to Assam, and the situation is being actively monitored by the authorities concerned.

ASF was first detected in Assam and India in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. Since its discovery in Assam in 2020, a total of 136 epicentres of ASF have been found across the state. So far, 44,000 pigs have died of ASF. The department said it is the norm to cull all pigs near such epicentres as a precautionary measure. Around 6,500 pigs have been culled so far in Assam since 2020. Departmental sources said the presence of ASF was officially confirmed in May 2020.

It was stated that ASF is so dangerous that any pig contracting the disease is sure to die. It has been seen that the disease lies low during the winter months in the state. As summer approaches, incidences of ASF outbreaks start being reported. It should be noted that ASF spreads rapidly from pig to pig, but it does not spread to humans, said officials from the Veterinary Department.

In cases of the culling of pigs in areas affected by ASF, the central government provides compensation to the farmers through the state government.

