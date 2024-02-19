Selection of Dibrugarh University for MERU gets approval, to get Rs 100 crore

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The selection of Dibrugarh University for Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU) under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) has been approved with a total amount of Rs 100 crore.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “I am happy to share that the Project Approval Board (PAB) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) has selected Dibrugarh University for development as a Multi-Disciplinary Education & Research University (MERU) under NEP. The university will now get a grant of Rs 100 crore. Cotton University and Bodoland University will receive university strengthening grants of Rs 20 crore each”.

Dibrugarh University, in their official Facebook page, wrote, “Dibrugarh University is elated and enthused about being selected for MERU under PM-USHA (total amount approved: Rs. 100 crore). We extend our deepest gratitude to the Central Government of India and the Assam Government for this support to promote Dibrugarh University as a Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University”.

Dibrugarh University is the second-oldest University in Assam and in the Northeast. It was set up on July 1, 1965, under the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965.

