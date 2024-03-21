Semiconductor plant will put Assam on the global map: Ratan Tata

Semiconductor plant in Jagiroad

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Philanthropist and former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata expressed the hope that the semiconductor plant will put Assam on the global map.

Today, on behalf of the people of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Ratan Tata and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan for displaying remarkable conviction and faith in Assam to execute the Rs 27,000 crore mega game-changing investment.

Ratan Tata tweeted, “Today, the state government of Assam, in partnership with the Tata group, will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his support and vision that has made all this possible.”

Regarding the meeting with Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekharan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “During my deliberations with the Tata leadership, we agreed to set up a skill development centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad. The centre will empower youth from NE by offering them courses in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and electronics and help them secure jobs in the Jagiroad plant.”

The CM further said that already 1,500 youth from Assam, mainly women, are undertaking training at Tata facility centres in and around Bengaluru. This will place them in leadership positions once the semiconductor facility becomes operational in 2025. “We expect the first chips to roll out by 2025. The upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor facility in Assam will put us on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of eastern India,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the semiconductor plant on March 13. Construction on the plant began almost immediately after the inauguration.

