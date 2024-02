New Delhi: Eminent constitutional jurist and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman passed away here on Wednesday. He was 95. Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972. Nariman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. (IANS)

