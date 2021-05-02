Senior scribe Kalyan Barooah passes away after battling with COVID infection

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Senior journalist and New Delhi Bureau Chief of the Assam Tribune Kalyan Barooah passed away on Saturday after battling with a COVID-19 infection. He breathed his last at a private hospital in New Delhi. Barooah's wife Nilakshi Bhattacharyya also succumbed to a COVID-19 infection on Friday.

Both Barooah and Bhattacharyya worked with The Sentinel in the early part of their journalism career. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have deeply condoled the death and said the State has lost brilliant journalists. The North East Students' Organization, All Assam Students' Union and All Guwahati Students' Union have also mourned the deaths.

