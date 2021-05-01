Former Assam Commissioner Mahtab Uddin Ahmed passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: Retired Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Government of Assam and former Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari district, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed –an inducted officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS)- is no more. He breathed his last on Friday at about 11 am in a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 65.

Earlier, he was admitted in the hospital on April 17 after testing COVID positive. Though he tested negative last week, he fell ill due to lung and kidney disorder. He joined his service as the Finance and Accounts Officer with his posting in Mangaldai in 1986 and later got his induction into the IAS and became the first official of the Finance department of Assam to get his induction into IAS. Later, he rendered his service as Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari, Commissioner of Lower Assam Division and Commissioner of Pension department and took his retirement from the government service in 2016.

Though he was born at village Rajghat under Mangaldai Police Station, his father in his early days got settled in Dalgaon and was involved with various social organization of the locality. His janaza was done at the public graveyard at Hatigaon in Guwahati on Friday.

