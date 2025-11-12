Serious Accident Averted Near Chabua Air Force Station After Crude Oil Tanker Leak

Chabua: A major accident was narrowly avoided near the Chabua Air Force Station when a crude oil tanker started leaking oil along National Highway 37.
As per reports, the tanker was carrying about 12,000 litres of crude oil from Tinsukia to Dibrugarh. The oil leaked unnoticed for nearly half a kilometre, creating a slippery stretch of road just beside the Air Force base. The incident caused panic among locals due to the high risk of fire or explosion.
After being informed, Chabua Police and the Fire and Emergency Services quickly reached the spot and managed to control the situation. Their timely response prevented what could have been a serious disaster.
Eyewitnesses said a thick layer of oil had already covered the road before authorities brought it under control. The affected stretch of the highway remained slippery for several hours as cleaning operations were carried out.
No injuries or property damage were reported. However, the incident has raised safety concerns among locals, who have urged the authorities to ensure regular checks of oil tankers and other heavy vehicles to prevent such mishaps in the future.