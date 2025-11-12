Serious Accident Averted Near Chabua Air Force Station After Crude Oil Tanker Leak

Chabua: A major accident was narrowly avoided near the Chabua Air Force Station when a crude oil tanker started leaking oil along National Highway 37.

As per reports, the tanker was carrying about 12,000 litres of crude oil from Tinsukia to Dibrugarh. The oil leaked unnoticed for nearly half a kilometre, creating a slippery stretch of road just beside the Air Force base. The incident caused panic among locals due to the high risk of fire or explosion.

After being informed, Chabua Police and the Fire and Emergency Services quickly reached the spot and managed to control the situation. Their timely response prevented what could have been a serious disaster.